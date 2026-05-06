Hospitals failed to triage Charles Amissah despite arrival alive — Committee

The committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has found that multiple hospitals failed to properly triage and stabilise the patient despite receiving him alive.

The 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was reportedly knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026. He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service, but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care.

Reports indicate that he was turned away by multiple health facilities, including the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, reportedly due to a lack of available beds.

He subsequently died while still in transit, sparking national outrage and renewed scrutiny of Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

Chair of the committee, Agyeman Badu Akosa, said the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital all received the patient but failed to provide immediate intervention.

“At the Police Hospital, the ambulance arrived with the patient alive. The hospital failed to triage and initiate stabilising interventions,” he said.

He added that similar lapses occurred at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where the ambulance remained for 17 minutes before leaving with the patient still alive.

The committee noted that delays in emergency response contributed significantly to the outcome of the case.

The findings are expected to inform reforms in hospital emergency care protocols.

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