BoG to establish fintech innovation hubs nationwide

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has announced plans by the central bank to establish fintech innovation hubs across the country as part of efforts to accelerate digital financial innovation and deepen financial inclusion.

Speaking on the final day of the 3i Africa Summit 2026, Dr Asiama said the initiative forms part of broader measures to position Ghana as a leading digital finance and innovation hub in Africa.

“We are committed to creating an ecosystem where innovation can thrive responsibly and inclusively,” Dr Asiama stated.

According to him, the proposed innovation hubs will provide fintech startups and innovators with the support needed to develop, test and scale digital financial solutions capable of addressing gaps in the country’s financial ecosystem.

“The Bank of Ghana will establish fintech innovation hubs across the country to support young innovators and businesses developing solutions for the future of finance,” he said.

Dr Asiama further disclosed that the Bank of Ghana is working on a separate legal and regulatory framework specifically tailored for fintech companies.

“We are also developing a dedicated legal and regulatory framework for fintechs to ensure clarity, investor confidence and responsible innovation,” he added.

He explained that the framework is intended to create a more enabling environment for fintech operations while ensuring consumer protection, financial stability and compliance within the sector.

“The future of finance will depend on how quickly regulators and innovators can work together to scale responsible digital solutions,” the governor noted.

Dr Asiama stressed that digital finance and fintech innovation remain critical to expanding access to financial services, particularly for underserved communities and small businesses.

The announcement comes amid growing calls for stronger collaboration between regulators, financial institutions and technology firms to drive Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

The 3i Africa Summit 2026 brought together policymakers, central bank officials, fintech leaders and investors from across the continent to discuss the future of digital finance, financial inclusion and innovation in Africa.

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