Ghanaian filmmaker Benard Agorsor wins Ohio University Research & Creative Activity expo

Ghanaian filmmaker Mr Benard Agorsor is breaking new frontiers in the U.S creative industry, having emerged as the top of Ohio University's Research and Creative Expo 2026.

The Expo, which is held annually, highlights student research, scholarship and creative works that are furthering knowledge and benefiting society.

His winning presentation, MFUMU (King) is a narrative short film exploring neocolonialism, self-discovery, and cultural reconnection for those disconnected from their ancestral roots.

The story follows an African-American man's psychological journey to reclaim a suppressed royal heritage, using the recurring image of a "Tribal Figure" as a magic-realist visual metaphor for reclamation and identity.

Mr. Agorsor’s accompanying research, “Neocolonialism on Screen: Cinematic Representation of Corporate-Engineered Civil Conflict in MFUMU,” examines how the film's central conflict - corporate interests engineering instability to extract resources — reflects historical patterns of exploitation across the African continent.

Mr. Bernard Agorsor is a filmmaker, cinematographer, photographer, and film educator with 8+ years of professional experience.

He holds an MFA in Film Production from Ohio University, where he has also served as a Teaching Associate, teaching cinematography, virtual production, and Introduction to Film Production.

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He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. His work spans narrative film, documentary, institutional photography, live sports production, and community media.

Mr. Agorsor’s work has earned multiple distinctions, including First Place at the 2026 Ohio University Student Research and Creative Activity Expo (Juried Competition), a presentation he co-authored in April 2026.

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