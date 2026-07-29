Ghanaian filmmaker Benard Agorsor wins Ohio University Research & Creative Activity expo

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian filmmaker Mr Benard Agorsor is breaking new frontiers in the U.S creative industry, having emerged as the top of Ohio University's Research and Creative Expo 2026.
The Expo, which is held annually, highlights student research, scholarship and creative works that are furthering knowledge and benefiting society.
His winning presentation, MFUMU (King) is a narrative short film exploring neocolonialism, self-discovery, and cultural reconnection for those disconnected from their ancestral roots.
The story follows an African-American man's psychological journey to reclaim a suppressed royal heritage, using the recurring image of a "Tribal Figure" as a magic-realist visual metaphor for reclamation and identity.
Mr. Agorsor’s accompanying research, “Neocolonialism on Screen: Cinematic Representation of Corporate-Engineered Civil Conflict in MFUMU,” examines how the film's central conflict - corporate interests engineering instability to extract resources — reflects historical patterns of exploitation across the African continent.
Mr. Bernard Agorsor is a filmmaker, cinematographer, photographer, and film educator with 8+ years of professional experience.
He holds an MFA in Film Production from Ohio University, where he has also served as a Teaching Associate, teaching cinematography, virtual production, and Introduction to Film Production.
[Picture]
He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. His work spans narrative film, documentary, institutional photography, live sports production, and community media.
Mr. Agorsor’s work has earned multiple distinctions, including First Place at the 2026 Ohio University Student Research and Creative Activity Expo (Juried Competition), a presentation he co-authored in April 2026.
Latest Stories
-
Ghanaian midfielder Seedorf Asante joins Ivorian side Yamoussoukro FC
1 minute
-
Why Ghana should consider mandatory DNA testing at birth: A public health and societal imperative
11 minutes
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
29 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
1 hour
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
1 hour
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
1 hour
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
2 hours
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
2 hours
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
2 hours
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
2 hours
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours