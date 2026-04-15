NPP accuses government of authoritarian tactics

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused President John Dramani Mahama and his administration of exhibiting autocratic tendencies, alleging a growing clampdown on dissent.

At a press engagement held at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, 15th April, the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, claimed the government is steering the country towards what he described as the “dark days” of a culture of silence.

"President Mahama and the NDC want to return Ghana to the dark days of culture of silence whereby two state apparatus, the president and his government habitually, capriciously detained people perceived to be critics of the government," he alleged.

"We have witnessed situations whereby several people expressing their views about certain ill activities and certain decisions taken by this government, have been arrested, detained send some to court," he added.

Mr Kodua argued that the development poses a threat to Ghana’s democratic credentials and undermines freedom of expression.

Recently, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, following a series of controversial public statements.

The outspoken politician was reportedly picked up on Monday, 13th April 2026, to assist with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, false publication, and conduct likely to cause fear and panic.

While the police have yet to issue a formal charge sheet, sources close to the investigation suggest that this latest legal entanglement is significantly tied to alleged threats directed at a presiding judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

The nature of the alleged threats has raised eyebrows within the legal community, coming at a time when judicial independence is a subject of intense national debate.

This is not the first time the NPP firebrand has found himself in the crosshairs of the law. This arrest follows a similar incident in September 2025, where Abronye was detained on charges of offensive conduct.

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