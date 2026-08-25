Zoomlion begins eight-day disinfection exercise across 22 assemblies in Central Region

Zoomlion Company Limited has begun an eight-day disinfection and disinfestation exercise across selected public facilities in 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region.

The exercise, which started on Thursday, August 20, 2026, is being carried out in collaboration with the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the various assemblies.

It targets schools, markets, health facilities, public toilets and other public spaces identified through rapid risk assessments conducted by the assemblies.

The intervention follows the recent floods that affected several communities and inundated public facilities, raising concerns about environmental contamination and the proliferation of disease vectors.

The flooding created conditions conducive to the spread of water- and vector-borne diseases, making the disinfection exercise necessary as communities undertake clean-up and recovery efforts.

The exercise forms part of an agreement between Zoomlion and the government under which the company provides large-scale disinfection and pest-control services periodically.

Exercise begins in Cape Coast.

The operation began in Cape Coast at the Kwamena Walker Avenue public toilet and was carried out by a 10-member spraying team, including two female operatives.

The team subsequently moved to refuse container sites, dump sites, school libraries and other public spaces in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality (KEEA) and the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District (AAK).

Speaking to the media during the exercise, Central Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Noah Addo Opey, said the intervention was intended to reduce health risks associated with post-flood contamination and protect public health while clean-up and longer-term recovery efforts continue.

He explained that disinfecting public toilets, school libraries, market stalls and refuse sites would help eliminate contaminants and reduce the transmission of pathogens that thrive in post-flood conditions.

“This exercise will reduce exposure to bacteria, viruses and vectors, lower the likelihood of diarrhoeal and respiratory infections and limit vector-borne diseases such as malaria and cholera in flood-affected communities,” Mr Opey said.

He urged residents to maintain high standards of environmental hygiene to sustain the gains of the exercise.

Mr Opey called on the public to clear stagnant water, dispose of refuse properly, keep public toilets clean and ensure that food sold at markets is properly covered.

He also urged community members, traditional leaders and local authorities to cooperate with the spraying teams to ensure the exercise is successfully completed.

RCC pledges support

Representing the Central Regional Minister, the Regional Environmental Officer, William Goku, assured the RCC’s support for the exercise, describing it as an important intervention to prevent post-flood disease outbreaks.

He urged residents to actively participate in the exercise and maintain proper hygiene practices in their homes, workplaces and public spaces.

Mr Goku also encouraged communities to clean their surroundings regularly and cooperate with local authorities to prevent the spread of diseases.

Assemblyman welcomes intervention

Assemblyman for Pedu-Abakadze in Cape Coast North, James Arthur, welcomed the exercise and described it as timely, particularly given the impact of the floods on homes and public spaces in the area.

He said the spraying and clean-up exercise would provide temporary relief to affected communities while longer-term recovery measures were being pursued.

Mr Arthur urged residents to comply with the assembly’s sanitation directives and support Zoomlion’s teams throughout the eight-day operation.

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