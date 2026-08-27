Zoomlion begins fumigation exercise across Eastern Region after floods

Audio By Carbonatix
Zoomlion Ghana Limited has begun a disinfestation and fumigation exercise across all 33 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Eastern Region to help prevent disease outbreaks following recent floods.
The exercise, which started on Friday, August 21, is expected to end on September 30.
It is being carried out by Zoomlion’s Vector Control Unit in collaboration with the assemblies as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.
The exercise targets markets, lorry parks, public toilets, refuse container sites and other areas that could harbour disease-causing organisms, particularly during the rainy season.
The intervention is aimed at controlling disease vectors and reducing the risk of cholera, malaria, typhoid and other infections, especially in flood-affected communities.
Briefing the media at Agartha Market in Koforidua to officially launch the exercise, Eastern Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Cynthia Gbadago, said the initiative was prompted by the extent of flooding recorded across the country, particularly in the Eastern Region.
She said the floods had left some areas contaminated, making the exercise necessary to protect residents from potential disease outbreaks.
Mrs Gbadago said Zoomlion had already educated market women and residents on the exercise and urged them to cover food and drinking water before fumigation.
She advised residents to wait between four and six hours before re-entering areas that had been fumigated.
She also urged residents to protect their environment by disposing of refuse properly and avoiding indiscriminate dumping, which she said could contribute to disease outbreaks.
The Eastern Regional Environmental Officer, Prince Osei Kissi, commended Zoomlion for its support and partnership with the assemblies.
He assured residents that his outfit would continue to work with the company to ensure the exercise is carried out effectively across the region.
Traders welcome exercise
At the Agartha Market, trader Georgina Agbesi expressed hope that the exercise would eliminate harmful insects, including mosquitoes and cockroaches, as well as rodents such as mice.
Another trader, Afia Adutwumwaa, appealed to the government to provide adequate public toilet facilities and address recurring flooding at the market during heavy rains.
Both traders expressed appreciation to Zoomlion and the assemblies for the intervention.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana among 8 countries selected to pilot WHO tool for stronger clinical trial systems
11 minutes
-
Selma Yudha joins race for 60th NUGS President with promise of student-focused leadership
19 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Botwe denies Wesley Girls’ seeded spot, secures quarter-final spot after fierce battle
24 minutes
-
Zoomlion begins disinfection and disinfestation exercise across Upper East Region
32 minutes
-
Ghana AIDS Commission strengthens community-level HIV data collection to track 2030 target
32 minutes
-
Parliament approves three new Supreme Court Justices
39 minutes
-
Zoomlion intensifies disinfection, disinfestation exercise across Ahafo Region
1 hour
-
GHASALC income rises 89% to GH¢1.84m as sector prepares for 2027 reforms
1 hour
-
‘Africa is being short-changed because we fail to negotiate well’ – Col Festus Aboagye
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC Legon keeps 9th title dream alive as Mfantsipim looms in quarter-finals
1 hour
-
Zoomlion begins fumigation exercise across Eastern Region after floods
1 hour
-
Police suspend concrete mixer truck operations in Accra and Tema for 3 days
1 hour
-
Parliament approves Mahama Ayariga and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as ministers
2 hours
-
NACOC, University of Ghana strengthen collaboration to tackle drug abuse on campus
2 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Presby SHS, Bompata dethrones OLAG to snatch seeded status, book quarter-final spot
2 hours