Zoomlion begins post-flood disinfection exercise in West Gonja to curb health risks

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, has begun a disinfection and disinfestation exercise in the municipality following the June 2026 floods.

The exercise is aimed at reducing environmental and public health risks associated with stagnant water and contaminated surroundings left behind by the floods.

The intervention covers selected markets, lorry parks, institutions, container sites and other public places with high human activity across the municipality.

Speaking during the exercise, the Savannah Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ishmael Ashitey, said the intervention forms part of a broader nationwide disinfection and disinfestation programme being implemented by the company in partnership with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He said the exercise was particularly important for West Gonja because of the environmental conditions created by the heavy rains and flooding recorded in parts of the municipality in June.

According to Mr Ashitey, stagnant water and contaminated environments following floods can create favourable conditions for the proliferation of insects and other disease vectors, increasing the risk of water- and sanitation-related diseases.

“The objective is to support the Assembly in protecting residents and reducing environmental health risks that may arise after the floods, particularly the threat of diseases such as cholera,” he said.

He said the exercise was targeting areas with significant public activity to maximise its impact on community health and environmental safety.

Assembly urges residents to maintain clean environment

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Yakubu Yussif Castro, commended Zoomlion for partnering with the Assembly to undertake the exercise.

He said although the impact of the June floods in West Gonja and the wider Savannah Region was relatively minimal compared with some other parts of the country, the rains had left stagnant water in several locations.

He warned that such stagnant water could become breeding grounds for insects and other disease vectors, potentially exposing residents to health risks.

Mr Castro described the exercise as a timely intervention that would complement the Assembly’s efforts to maintain a safe and healthy environment for residents.

He, however, stressed that maintaining proper sanitation should not be left solely to the Assembly.

The MCE urged residents to take greater responsibility for environmental sanitation by disposing of solid waste properly and making effective use of waste containers provided within their communities.

He said maintaining a clean and healthy environment required the collective efforts of the Assembly, private-sector partners, traditional authorities, community leaders and residents.

The Assembly, he added, would continue to engage and educate residents on appropriate sanitation practices while strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address environmental health challenges.

The disinfection and disinfestation exercise is expected to help reduce environmental health risks in key public spaces while reinforcing the need for residents to maintain proper sanitation practices after the intervention.

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