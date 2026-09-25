Gender Minister calls for stronger financing, accountability to improve lives of Africa’s children

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has called for stronger financing, reliable data and greater accountability to ensure commitments to Africa’s children translate into tangible improvements in their lives.

She said African countries must move beyond commitments and ensure that policies and investments create meaningful improvements in the wellbeing, rights and development of children across the continent.

Dr Lartey made the call on behalf of President John Mahama at the high-level launch of the State of Africa’s Children Report 2026 in New York.

The launch was held on Wednesday, September 23, at UNICEF House on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The inaugural report examines the situation of children across Africa, with particular focus on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and their impact on children’s health, education, protection and development.

Delivering the President’s address, Dr Lartey said the report provides an important opportunity for African countries to assess whether they are doing enough to ensure that every child, particularly the girl child, has an equal opportunity to survive, learn, develop, participate and fulfil their potential.

She stressed the importance of access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene, describing them as fundamental to the wellbeing and dignity of children.

According to the Minister, women and girls continue to bear a disproportionate burden of inadequate access to water and sanitation, making the issue an important part of Africa’s broader gender and development agenda.

Dr Lartey highlighted Ghana’s Revolving Fund for Sanitation, which is featured in the report as an example of innovative, home-grown financing for sanitation.

She said evidence-based interventions were needed to address the challenges affecting children and communities across Africa.

As President Mahama’s representative and in his capacity as African Union Champion for Gender and Development, Dr Lartey reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening gender-responsive child development planning.

She also pledged Ghana’s support for protecting girls’ right to education, improving water and sanitation, strengthening social protection and investing in adolescent girls as active participants and agents of development.

The Minister welcomed the African Union’s decision to institutionalise the State of Africa’s Children Report as an annual publication.

She said the report would provide a consistent body of evidence to guide policies, influence budgets, strengthen partnerships and hold Member States accountable for progress on issues affecting children.

Dr Lartey urged African countries, the African Union, UNICEF and development partners to translate the report’s findings into concrete action.

She emphasised that the wellbeing and rights of children should remain a key measure of Africa’s development progress.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.