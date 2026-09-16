Audio By Carbonatix
The implementation framework for Ghana’s Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act is now operational, with the Gender Equity Committee and Secretariat established to oversee implementation of the law.
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the accompanying regulations, L.I. 2522, matured in June 2026, giving institutions clearer obligations in promoting gender equity.
She said the Ministry had sensitised 2,321 stakeholders on their responsibilities under the Act, while 47 institutions, including ministries, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and private-sector organisations, had submitted compliance reports.
A further 37 sensitisation programmes reached nearly 11,000 people on sexual and gender-based violence, child marriage and harmful cultural practices.
Dr Lartey said the country had moved beyond advocacy towards enforcement, with monitoring tools now available to assess compliance.
“Ghana has moved from advocacy to enforcement. Institutions are now legally obligated to act on gender equity, with monitoring tools in place to hold them to it,” she said.
Latest Stories
-
Over a million Ghanaians reached in nationwide child rights campaign – Gender Minister
53 seconds
-
Over 226,000 households graduated from extreme poverty after LEAP reassessment – Gender Minister
5 minutes
-
Oxfordshire village votes to leave UK over asylum housing plan
7 minutes
-
Gender Equity Act has moved from advocacy to enforcement — Minister
11 minutes
-
Eight special schools to receive digital equipment under disability inclusion drive
15 minutes
-
GoldBod model draws interest as 7 African countries seek gold governance lessons
15 minutes
-
Trump says Kennedy Center to close as court rules his name must stay off building
18 minutes
-
1,432 human trafficking victims receive rehabilitation support – Minister
19 minutes
-
Ghana’s household registry now profiles 11.24 million people for social protection targeting
22 minutes
-
Saudi Arabia says it shot down Houthi drone south of Mecca
25 minutes
-
LEAP coverage expands to 450,000 households as grant rates increase
26 minutes
-
At least 20 killed after war-damaged Gaza building collapses
28 minutes
-
Japan records more than 100,000 centenarians for first time
36 minutes
-
10 things to know about late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs
41 minutes
-
‘Every match is preparation for the World Cup’ – Black Maidens boss on WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup
41 minutes