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Gender Equity Act has moved from advocacy to enforcement — Minister

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 September 2026 11:41am
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
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The implementation framework for Ghana’s Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act is now operational, with the Gender Equity Committee and Secretariat established to oversee implementation of the law.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the accompanying regulations, L.I. 2522, matured in June 2026, giving institutions clearer obligations in promoting gender equity.

She said the Ministry had sensitised 2,321 stakeholders on their responsibilities under the Act, while 47 institutions, including ministries, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and private-sector organisations, had submitted compliance reports.

A further 37 sensitisation programmes reached nearly 11,000 people on sexual and gender-based violence, child marriage and harmful cultural practices.

Dr Lartey said the country had moved beyond advocacy towards enforcement, with monitoring tools now available to assess compliance.

“Ghana has moved from advocacy to enforcement. Institutions are now legally obligated to act on gender equity, with monitoring tools in place to hold them to it,” she said.

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