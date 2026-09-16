19,760 persons with disabilities benefit from Disability Common Fund – Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
A total of 19,760 persons with disabilities have benefited directly from the Disability Common Fund across 208 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, according to the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.
Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the government was also working to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for disability inclusion, with Cabinet approving amendments to the Persons with Disability Act of 2006 to bring it into closer alignment with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, she said the Ministry had also conducted sensitisation programmes on disability-inclusive disaster risk management in 11 regions, with the aim of ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left out of emergency preparedness and response.
Beyond social assistance, Dr Lartey said 272 graduates with disabilities were being formalised into the Ghana Education Service.
She described the initiative as part of efforts to move disability support beyond welfare towards employment and greater participation in public life.
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