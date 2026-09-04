Ashanti Region crowned 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Champions after epic seven-goal final

Ashanti Region have been crowned champions of the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship after producing a sensational performance to defeat defending champions Eastern Region 4-3 in a pulsating final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Friday.

The grand finale provided a fitting conclusion to an exciting 11-day championship, exceeding expectations as the two sides served up an unforgettable seven-goal thriller at the GFA Technical Centre.

In a contest packed with attacking football, drama and relentless determination, Eastern Region fought back from behind on three separate occasions but ultimately fell short as Ashanti Region held their nerve to dethrone the reigning champions and take the prestigious trophy to Kumasi.

Ashanti made a blistering start to the final and took the lead as early as the seventh minute through Mohammed Dayvon. However, Eastern Region showed the resilience that had carried them to the final and responded swiftly, with Umar Archraf restoring parity in the 12th minute.

The champions' relief was short-lived as Issah Seidu, who proved to be a constant threat throughout the contest, put Ashanti Region back in front six minutes later.

The champions' relief was short-lived as Issah Seidu, who proved to be a constant threat throughout the contest, put Ashanti Region back in front six minutes later.

Eastern, however, refused to be intimidated and once again demonstrated their fighting spirit. Tetteh Narh found the equaliser to bring the score to 2-2, ensuring the two teams went into the break level after an entertaining and fiercely contested first half.

The second half continued in much the same fashion, with both sides pushing forward in search of the decisive advantage.

Ashanti Region eventually regained the lead in the 78th minute through Elvis Kwarteng, whose outstanding performance would later earn him the Most Valuable Player award for the final.

But Eastern Region were not finished.

True to their resilient nature, the defending champions responded once again, finding an equaliser just three minutes later to make it 3-3 and set up a dramatic finish.

However, Eastern's celebrations were cut short almost immediately.

Substitute Emmanuel Boateng emerged as the hero for Ashanti Region when he struck the decisive goal in the 82nd minute, restoring Ashanti's advantage and completing the scoring in one of the most dramatic finals of the championship.

Eastern Region threw everything forward in the closing stages and piled incessant pressure on the Ashanti defence in search of another equaliser. But Raphael Amankwah's side remained resolute at the back, defending with determination and discipline to protect their narrow lead until the final whistle.

When the referee brought proceedings to an end, it was Ashanti Region celebrating a memorable 4-3 victory and a richly deserved championship triumph.

The victory capped an impressive campaign for Ashanti Region, who displayed consistency, quality and resilience throughout the competition before delivering when it mattered most in the grand finale.

Individual and team Awards

Ashanti Region's Elvis Kwarteng was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the final following his influential display and crucial contribution to his side's victory.

The championship also celebrated outstanding individual and team performances throughout the 11-day competition.

Central Region were adjudged the Fair Play Team, while Ashanti Region's Raphael Amankwah was named Best Coach of the Tournament after guiding his side to the championship title.

Kelvin Osei Owusu of Ashanti Region was named Goalkeeper of the Championship, while Greater Accra Region's Dennis Adjei emerged as the competition's top scorer after finding the net six times.

Central Region's Desmond Korlettey was deservedly crowned the Most Valuable Player of the Championship following a series of exceptional performances.

The talented youngster won an impressive four MVP awards during the 11-day tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, underlining his consistency and immense potential.

A fitting end to an exciting Championship

The curtain has now officially fallen on the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship, a competition reserved exclusively for players competing in the Second Division.

The closing and presentation ceremony was led by the Chairman of the Championship Committee, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, alongside Andy Cofie, representative of MTN.

They were joined by Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, Juvenile Committee Vice-Chairman Samuel Anim Addo, as well as Black Satellites head coach Maxwell Konadu.

The championship once again demonstrated its importance as a key platform for identifying, developing and showcasing the next generation of Ghanaian football talent.

The MTN Elite U-19 Championship continues to provide young footballers with an invaluable opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, gain competitive experience and take significant steps towards fulfilling their potential.

Ashanti Region will return home as champions after a dramatic and unforgettable final, while the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship will be remembered for the exciting football, emerging talents and unforgettable moments it produced.

For Ashanti Region, the celebrations have only just begun.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.