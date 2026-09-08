Ashanti Region crowned 2026 MTN Elite U-19 champions after seven-goal thriller

Ashanti Region have been crowned champions of the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship after producing a sensational performance to defeat defending champions Eastern Region 4-3.

This was in a pulsating final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Friday.

The grand finale provided a fitting climax to an exciting 11-day championship, with the two finalists delivering an unforgettable seven-goal thriller that exceeded expectations and brought the tournament to a dramatic close.

In a contest characterised by attacking football, drama and relentless determination, Eastern Region fought back from behind on three occasions but ultimately fell short as Ashanti Region held their nerve to dethrone the defending champions and take the prestigious trophy to Kumasi.

Ashanti Region made a blistering start to the final, taking the lead as early as the seventh minute through Mohammed Dayvon.

Eastern Region, however, demonstrated the resilience that had carried them to the final, with Umar Archraf restoring parity in the 12th minute.

The momentum quickly shifted again as Issah Seidu, who posed a constant threat throughout the contest, restored Ashanti Region's lead six minutes later.

Eastern refused to be intimidated and once again fought back, with Tetteh Narh finding the equaliser to make it 2-2 and ensure the two sides went into the break level after a fiercely contested first half.

The second half continued in the same high-tempo fashion, with both teams committing players forward in search of the decisive advantage.

Ashanti Region eventually regained the lead in the 78th minute through Elvis Kwarteng, whose outstanding performance would later earn him the Most Valuable Player award for the final.

But Eastern Region were not finished.

The defending champions responded just three minutes later, finding another equaliser to make it 3-3 and set up a dramatic finish.

Their celebrations were short-lived, however, as substitute Emmanuel Boateng emerged as the hero for Ashanti Region, scoring the decisive goal in the 82nd minute to restore his side's lead and complete the scoring in a thrilling final.

Eastern Region threw everything forward in the closing stages, piling pressure on the Ashanti defence in search of another equaliser.

Raphael Amankwah's side, however, remained resolute, defending with determination and discipline to protect their slender advantage until the final whistle.

When the referee brought proceedings to an end, Ashanti Region erupted in celebration after securing a memorable 4-3 victory and lifting the championship trophy.

The triumph capped an impressive campaign for Ashanti Region, who displayed consistency, quality and resilience throughout the competition before producing when it mattered most in the grand finale.

Individual and Team Awards

Ashanti Region's Elvis Kwarteng was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Final following his influential display and crucial contribution to his side's victory.

The championship also recognised outstanding individual and team performances across the 11-day competition.

Central Region were named the Fair Play Team, while Ashanti Region's Raphael Amankwah was adjudged Best Coach of the Tournament after guiding his side to the championship title.

Ashanti Region's Kelvin Osei Owusu was named Goalkeeper of the Championship, while Dennis Adjei of Greater Accra Region emerged as the Top Scorer after finding the net six times.

Central Region's Desmond Korlettey was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Championship following a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

The talented youngster won an impressive four MVP awards during the 11-day competition at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, highlighting his consistency, quality and immense potential.

Ashanti Region's triumph marks a memorable conclusion to the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship, with the final providing a fitting showcase of the talent, competitiveness and promising future of Ghana's emerging football stars.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.