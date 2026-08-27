Central Region NPP women executives endorse Justin Kodua for second term

Constituency Women Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region have endorsed the candidature of General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and declared their support for his bid to retain his position at the party’s upcoming national elections.

The endorsement was announced during Mr Kodua’s campaign tour of the Central Region on August 25, 2026, when he engaged executives from eight constituencies at Winneba in the Effutu Constituency.

The women, led by Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency Women’s Organiser Cecilia Esi Arhin-Gyan, said their decision was based on what they described as his hard work, sincerity and reforms aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and empowering its grassroots.

“We are here today to declare our support and endorsement for JFK because he has been honest and sincere in his service to the Party and to the women of our Party. We are beneficiaries of the reforms and structures he has put in place,” they said.

The women expressed confidence that retaining Mr Kodua would help sustain the NPP’s rebuilding efforts and enable him to work with the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, towards the 2028 general elections.

The Central Region women also sent a message to their counterparts in the Bono Region, who had earlier declared their support for Mr Kodua, pledging to take ownership of his campaign in the region.

“To our sisters in Bono Region, if you are supporting JFK, we are also carrying his campaign on our heads. We will work for him, campaign for him and ensure a landslide victory in Kumasi on 3rd October,” they said.

The endorsement adds to the growing support for Mr Kodua’s bid for a second term as General Secretary, with his campaign centred on being “PREPARED, WELL-POSITIONED and FOCUSED” to rebuild the NPP and position the party for victory in 2028.

The Central Region women said their message to delegates was clear: retain JFK, strengthen the party, empower women and rebuild for 2028.

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