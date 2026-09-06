Old Tafo MCE pledges action as residents raise alarm over faulty drainage systems

Residents in parts of Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region have called for urgent repairs to poorly constructed and obstructed drains, warning that stagnant water is creating health risks and could worsen flooding in the municipality.

The concerns were raised during a sanitation exercise in the municipality, where residents and local officials cleared drains and cleaned public spaces.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Old Tafo, Abubakar Sadiq, said the exercise had exposed significant problems with some of the municipality’s drainage systems.

“Some of the gutters do not have the right slope, so water cannot flow freely,” he said.

Mr Sadiq said the stagnant water could become a health hazard and assured residents that the Assembly would work with the relevant authorities to address the problem.

Residents, however, said the drainage situation required urgent intervention.

One resident, Abu Safian Iddris, identified the drainage system as a major concern in the community.

“Our major problem is the drainage system. The gutters have not been properly sloped, and water is becoming stagnant,” he said.

He also said some residents had laid water pipes through the gutters, further obstructing the flow of water.

“Some of these pipes are blocking the drains, and the water cannot pass through,” he said.

Another resident, Sharawi Yahuza, warned that poorly functioning drains could increase the risk of flooding.

“If the gutters are not properly sloped, the water cannot flow. That can cause flooding,” he said.

He called on the local authorities and community leaders to ensure that the affected drains were properly reconstructed.

Assembly urges residents to support sanitation efforts

The sanitation exercise formed part of a national initiative under which the first Saturday of every month has been set aside for community clean-up activities.

Mr Sadiq said the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly would continue to support efforts to improve sanitation but stressed that residents also had a responsibility to keep their communities clean.

He warned that residents who refused to participate in future sanitation exercises could face action under Assembly regulations.

“We want everyone to participate because keeping the community clean is a shared responsibility,” he said.

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