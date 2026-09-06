Gas explosion near Larteh school contained after fire outbreak

Firefighters have contained a gas explosion near the Methodist Primary School at Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region after an unattended fire triggered the incident.

Residents alerted the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), which responded within minutes to prevent the situation from escalating.

Firefighters deployed cooling techniques to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

The affected area was subsequently secured and declared safe after personnel conducted the necessary checks.

No further escalation was reported following the emergency response.

Fire contained at Kwamoso

In a separate incident in the Eastern Region, firefighters also contained a fire at Kwamoso involving a detached single room being used as a storage facility.

The New Juaben North Municipal Fire Station responded to the incident and brought the fire under control within 16 minutes of arrival before completely extinguishing it shortly afterwards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.