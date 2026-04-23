Samuel Awuku challenges Ghana Maritime Authority over response to MV Sankofa RTI request

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has publicly challenged the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) over what he describes as an inadequate and potentially misleading response to his Right to Information (RTI) request concerning the controversial MV Sankofa case.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 23, Mr Awuku sought to set the record straight regarding his engagement with the Authority, while signalling both dissatisfaction and restraint as he awaits a formal reply.

A central theme in Mr Awuku’s statement is what he views as a misrepresentation of his actions by the GMA. He clarified that his initial RTI request, dated April 13, 2026, was formally withdrawn before he submitted a fresh application seeking more precise information.

According to the MP, the Authority’s decision to publicize the withdrawal letter—without clearly acknowledging the subsequent request—creates a misleading impression.

“It is therefore concerning that the withdrawal letter has been publicized in a way that misrepresents the sequence and intent of my actions,” he wrote.

He disclosed that his revised RTI request contains eleven specific questions related to the handling of the vessel, but argues that these have not been adequately addressed.

“After reviewing the Authority’s statement, I must state that it does not adequately address the eleven (11) questions raised in my RTI request,” he stated.

While he did not list the questions in the post, they are understood to focus on procedural decisions surrounding the release of MV Sankofa from Ghanaian waters, as well as any intelligence or compliance checks conducted prior to its departure.

Despite the pointed criticism, Mr. Awuku adopted a measured tone, indicating that he is prepared to allow due process to take its course.

He acknowledged that the GMA has promised a formal response and expressed his willingness to wait for it.

“In the interest of fairness and due process, I will await the Authority’s formal response,” he noted, adding that he expects a comprehensive account that presents “all relevant facts to the public.”

This approach reflects a balancing act between political accountability and institutional procedure, as the MP avoids immediate escalation while maintaining pressure on the Authority.

Mr. Awuku reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing the matter through established legal and institutional frameworks.

“I remain committed to pursuing this matter through the appropriate legal and institutional channels,” he said.

Background to the Dispute

The MP’s concerns stem from the handling of MV Sankofa, a vessel released from Ghanaian waters in 2025. The ship later surfaced in Senegal under circumstances that have raised suspicions of possible involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

While the Ghana Maritime Authority has defended its actions as consistent with maritime regulations, Mr. Awuku’s continued demands for transparency have intensified scrutiny of the case.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.