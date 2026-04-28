Afadzato South rice farmers appeal for urgent remedies to prevent post-harvest loss

Several rice farmers in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region, are appealing to government to provide urgent solutions to prevent post-harvest losses.

Farmers are yet to make sales from harvests made last year, settle loans and plan for the new season due to challenges.

Mr Dickson Kodzo Addo, Spokesperson, Afadzato South Farmers Association interacting with the media said lack of a processing facilities such as rice mill had rendered all harvest made fruitless.

He said a contact made to Buffer Stock revealed that only processed rice could be purchased.

Mr Addo said considering the number of second-cycle institutions in the district, a rice processing machine could help farmers process their bags of paddy rice and supply to schools to earn revenue to help pay their loans and also fend for themselves and families.

He said the government must urgently help the farmers sustain production to support the consumption of locally produced rice.

Mr Samuel Wonaglo, a farmer, noted that the only rice mill that served farmers in the district and beyond was privately owned and had stopped functioning for weeks due to a fault with an electric transformer.

He said there were no warehouses in the district forcing farmers to pack sacks of paddy rice in the open in their various houses.

Madam Afeti Peace Dela, another farmer said aside the failure to pay loans, farmers pay as high as GHS800 to GHS1,000 for an acre of rice during harvesting because there were no public or government farming centres that could subsidize prices.

She said the government must also reduce prices of fertilisers rather than supplying free fertilisers because a number of fertilisers could not cover the acres cultivated, forcing them to buy more to top up.

Mr Peter Kornu, a farmer, said government support for youth must be seen in how the farmers’ plights were solved since the current state of rice farmers in the district was discouraging most youth in the area.

He said the encouragement of local rice consumption was not feasible if rice producers continued to face challenges, adding that he had more than 100 bags of paddy rice without any patronage.

Mr Edward Tyson Mensah, a farmer said a ‘number 4’ bag paddy rice which sold for GHS600 was reduced to GHS280 this year, but customers were not ready to purchase.

He said that the 2026 farming season began in May/June with preparation of the land with tilling in July/August, adding that he could only cultivate ten acres this year instead of the 20 acres last year which also hinged on availability of funds.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.