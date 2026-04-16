Photos: Mahama launches Free Primary Healthcare Programme

President John Mahama officially launched Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme, a major step toward achieving universal health coverage.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday, April 15, at Shai Osudoku District Hospital, where the president outlined plans to expand access to essential healthcare, especially in underserved communities.

The programme, expected to cost GH¢1.2 billion annually, will begin in 150 underserved districts in its first phase.

As part of the rollout, medical equipment will be supplied to beneficiary districts, alongside intensified community sensitisation through town hall meetings and stakeholder engagements.

Trained volunteers will also support the community health workforce.

Additionally, over 350 container-based service points will be set up in busy areas such as markets and lorry parks to bring basic healthcare closer to the public.

Below are photos from the event.

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