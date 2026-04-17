Check out the areas and services covered under the Free Primary Healthcare Programme

Ghana’s newly launched Free Primary Healthcare Programme is set to deliver a wide range of essential health services, targeting preventive care and early intervention across communities.

The initiative, officially launched by President John Mahama on Wednesday, April 15, at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa in the Greater Accra region, places strong emphasis on expanding access to primary healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.

At the core of the programme is a comprehensive package of services designed to address key health needs at the community level.

Under basic screening, citizens will have access to checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), and non-communicable disease risks, many of which will be delivered directly at the doorstep.

The programme also prioritises cancer care, with services including breast cancer screening, prostate cancer referrals, and cervical cancer awareness to promote early detection and treatment.

Mental health has been integrated into the initiative, with provisions for screening and counselling services aimed at addressing growing concerns around psychological well-being.

For children and adolescents, the programme offers general health checks covering vision, dental, and skin conditions, alongside school health screening for those aged between four and 18 years.

Newborn care services will include screening, sickle cell referrals, and developmental assessments to ensure early identification of potential health challenges.

Maternal health is another key focus area, with antenatal and postnatal care, pregnancy nutrition support, and birth preparedness forming part of the service package.

Family planning services will also be expanded, with education and access to contraceptive methods such as implants, intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs), and injectables.

The programme further incorporates nutrition and immunisation support, including breastfeeding guidance, child feeding practices, and vaccination promotion.

Disease prevention remains central, with screening and counselling for conditions such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and hepatitis.

In addition, the initiative promotes healthy lifestyle practices, encouraging exercise, proper diet, good sleep hygiene, and the reduction of alcohol and tobacco use.

Environmental health is also addressed through sanitation, safe water, hygiene, and waste management education, while menstrual hygiene services will include counselling, diagnosis, and treatment for menstrual disorders such as painful periods and heavy bleeding.

The Free Primary Healthcare Programme, expected to cost GH¢1.2 billion annually, will begin in 150 districts, with plans to distribute medical equipment, deploy trained volunteers, and establish over 350 service delivery points in high-traffic areas.

The initiative is designed to complement existing systems while shifting focus toward prevention and community-based care, forming a critical part of Ghana’s pathway to universal health coverage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.