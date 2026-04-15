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President Mahama launches Free Primary Healthcare programme to boost universal health coverage

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  15 April 2026 3:22pm
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President John Mahama has officially launched Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare programme, marking a major step in the country’s push toward universal health coverage.

The programme was unveiled on Wednesday, April 15, at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa, where the President outlined an ambitious plan to expand access to essential healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

Expected to cost GH¢1.2 billion annually, the initiative will begin in 150 underserved districts across the country as part of its first phase.

As part of the rollout, medical equipment will be distributed to all beneficiary districts, while community sensitisation efforts will be intensified through town hall meetings and stakeholder engagements. Trained volunteers are also set to be deployed to support the existing community health workforce.

In addition, the programme will establish more than 350 container-based service delivery points in high-traffic areas such as markets and lorry parks, aimed at bringing basic healthcare services closer to the public.

Speaking at the launch, President Mahama said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to achieve universal health coverage and strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system.

He explained that the programme is designed to complement existing interventions while addressing critical gaps in service delivery.

The President acknowledged that although Ghana has made significant progress through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), many individuals and communities remain inadequately covered.

He stated that the new programme is not intended to replace the NHIS but to work alongside it under the framework of the National Health Insurance Authority.

“The Free Primary Healthcare is complementary to the national health insurance; it is not coming to replace it, it is coming to complement the national health insurance,” he stated.

“It doesn’t mean that because the free primary healthcare has come, you shouldn’t get the national health insurance card. You should still have the national insurance card,” he added.

President Mahama explained that the initiative is specifically targeted at strengthening primary healthcare delivery, ensuring broader access to essential services, while the NHIS will continue to play a key role, particularly at higher levels of care.

The launch signals what government officials describe as a strategic effort to close longstanding gaps in Ghana’s healthcare system and expand equitable access to care nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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