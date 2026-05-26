AG backs Supreme Court case seeking to open party primaries to all members

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai has disclosed that the Attorney-General’s Department has filed arguments in support of a constitutional case seeking to allow all registered members of political parties to vote in party primaries.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr. Srem-Sai described the case, known as the “Anti-Delegate System (ADS)” case, as one of the most consequential constitutional matters in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.
According to him, the suit was filed at the Supreme Court of Ghana by renowned cardiac surgeon and former minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, politician Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and former minister Christine Amoako-Nuamah.
The plaintiffs are being represented by activist and lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor.
The case challenges the delegate system currently used by political parties to elect parliamentary candidates and national executives, where only selected delegates are allowed to vote during primaries.
Dr. Srem-Sai said the plaintiffs are asking the Supreme Court to declare that all registered members in good standing within political parties should be entitled to vote in internal party elections.
“The three distinguished senior statespersons want the Supreme Court to declare that all registered members (in good standing) of a political party are entitled to vote in the party’s primaries,” he wrote.
The Deputy Attorney-General further revealed that the state had argued in support of the plaintiffs’ position, stating that such a declaration could significantly strengthen Ghana’s democracy.
“We believe that the declaration, if made by the Supreme Court, will considerably improve our democracy in many ways. We argued in support of the Plaintiff’s case,” he added.
The delegate system has long been criticised by some political observers and reform advocates, who argue that it concentrates power in the hands of a limited number of party delegates and makes internal elections susceptible to vote-buying and manipulation.
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