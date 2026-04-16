Free Primary Healthcare: Health doesn’t have a political colour – Deputy Health Minister tells NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has cautioned against politicising Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) programme, insisting that healthcare delivery should remain focused on service rather than partisan credit.
She made the remarks in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse in response to claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggesting that the initiative mirrors earlier health programmes introduced under their administration.
According to her, access to healthcare is a national concern that cuts across political divides, stressing that both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters rely on the same health system.
"I don't even want to make this political, because I truly believe that health doesn't have a political colour.
"NPP people will get sick. NDC people will get sick. Whatever they said they implemented, as of right now, it doesn't exist. So let's move forward. Let's look at the health of the people.
"Let's make sure Ghanaians are healthy at the basic level. Whatever nomenclature you choose to apply to it really doesn't matter. The final conclusion is that Ghanaians are able to access care when they need it,” she stressed.
Dr Ayensu-Danquah explained that the Free Primary Health Care policy was included in the National Democratic Congress manifesto as far back as 2020 and further developed in the 2024 manifesto presented by President John Dramani Mahama.
She maintained that the policy formed a central part of the party’s campaign message, which resonated with voters and contributed to its electoral victory.
“This idea is purely ours. We put it on paper, presented it to the people of Ghana, and they gave us the mandate to implement it,” she stated.
She added that the policy is aimed at strengthening preventive care and reducing pressure on higher-level health facilities by encouraging early treatment at the community level.
The Deputy Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to rolling out the programme effectively, saying the ultimate goal is to improve health outcomes and ensure universal access to basic healthcare services.
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