Mfantsipim–Adisadel rivalry built excellence, not division – Sam Jonah

Audio By Carbonatix
Businessman and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sam Jonah, has paid a glowing tribute to Mfantsipim School, describing its 150-year legacy as extraordinary and central to Ghana’s development, while reflecting on the enduring rivalry between the school and Adisadel College.
Speaking at the launch of Mfantsipim’s 150th anniversary at the Palms Convention Center on Saturday, April 11, he framed the long-standing competition between the two institutions as one rooted in mutual respect rather than hostility.
“Rivalry at its best, ladies and gentlemen, is respect wearing a competitive mask,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.
He recounted the historical context of the school’s founding, noting that when the Methodist missionaries established the institution, modern Ghana had not yet been formed, and many technological advancements of today were yet to emerge.
“The motor car had not yet been invented. The telephone was brand new. The electric light bulb was just three years away. And yet, on that hill, men of vision decided that what Africa desperately needed was education,” he said.
According to him, that vision has produced generations of leaders across various fields, including statesmen, academics, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, highlighting the late Kofi Annan as one of the school’s most distinguished alumni.
Mr Jonah, an old student of Adisadel College, acknowledged the fierce but historic rivalry between the two schools, noting that it has driven excellence on both sides.
“Adisadel pushed harder because Mfantsipim existed. Mfantsipim raised the standards because Adisadel was breathing down its neck, and Ghana is richer for both of us,” he said.
In a rare gesture, he openly saluted Mfantsipim, admitting that such recognition does not often come easily between the two rival institutions.
“I do what I suspect no Santa Clausian has done in over a century — I salute you. Genuinely, warmly, and only slightly reluctantly,” he added.
He expressed hope that the school would continue to produce men of impact and remain a beacon of education and leadership for generations to come.
Latest Stories
-
Mfantsipim–Adisadel rivalry built excellence, not division – Sam Jonah
5 minutes
-
Vice President launches Mfantsipim’s 150 years of shaping Ghana’s greatest mind
22 minutes
-
I assure Otumfuo, Mahama will join him to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital by end of this year – Haruna Iddrisu
1 hour
-
Gov’t to roll out free special education for persons with disabilities from July 1 – Education Minister
1 hour
-
“We used it to test our officiating officials’ readiness” – Bawah Fuseini after CAA Athletics event
2 hours
-
Volleyball emerges as Ghana’s fastest rising sport
2 hours
-
National Sports Fund needs strong leadership from the top – Administrator David Wuaku
2 hours
-
JoySports Exclusive: Steve McLaren in talks with GFA after expressing interest in Black Stars job
2 hours
-
Fire guts auto parts warehouse at Bubuashie, one fire officer injured
3 hours
-
I owe my victory to coach Ofori Asare – Allotey after winning WBA Africa Gold Super Flyweight belt
3 hours
-
Church of Pentecost supports over 2,000 BECE candidates in Obuasi with career guidance seminar
4 hours
-
Brandon Asante and Coventry all but promoted to Premier League despite Sheffield Wednesday draw
5 hours
-
GPL 2025/26: Late Kwartemaa strike downs Hearts in Tema
5 hours
-
Ghana Faces Sierra Leone Moment as Prosecutorial Powers come under strain
5 hours
-
Don’t consume fish or seafood from Tema Shipyard until further notice – FDA warns
5 hours