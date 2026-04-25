‘World needs leaders like Otumfuo’ – Sam Jonah hails Asantehene’s global peace Influence

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sam Jonah, has praised the leadership of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a model for global peace, citing his sustained commitment to dialogue and conflict resolution.

Speaking at a high-level gala in Kumasi to mark the Asantehene’s 27th anniversary on the throne, Mr Jonah said the traditional ruler’s influence extends far beyond Ghana, positioning him as a global voice for peace in an increasingly volatile world.

“In 2019, Otumfuo addressed the United Nations high-level forum on the culture of peace…He went to New York, and he told the world what he has been demonstrating here at least for two decades.

The traditional leaders are not relics of the past but potential architects of peace that the modern world desperately needs,” he said.

Reflecting on global tensions, he added, “We live in troubled times. Ukraine bleeds, the Middle East burns. Tensions fracture the architecture of the international order that the previous generation built at great cost. Multilateralism is under strain. Alliances that seemed permanent are proving now negotiable.”

Mr Jonah argued that the Asantehene’s leadership offers a compelling alternative to conflict-driven politics, emphasising the power of dialogue and moral authority in resolving disputes.

“In this room we have a man who has spent 27 years demonstrating quietly, persistently and effectively that there is another way—that dialogue patiently sustained is stronger than any decree, that moral authority deployed in the service of peace can accomplish what no army or court can,” he said, adding that “the world does not need more weapons; the world needs more leaders like Otumfuo.”

The event, held at Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” brought together political, traditional, religious and business leaders to celebrate the Asantehene’s legacy.

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