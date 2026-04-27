Mahama shares Otumfuo’s values of tolerance and dialogue — Nana Oye

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has said President John Dramani Mahama shares key values of tolerance, dialogue and inclusion with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as she represented the President at the Asantehene’s 27th anniversary celebration in Kumasi.

Delivering the President’s message at Manhyia Palace, Nana Oye said Ghana’s democracy grows stronger when leadership embraces differing views and prioritises peace.

“President Mahama has built his governance on tolerance, respect, and dialogue for every single Ghanaian voice,” she said.

She added that the President believes democracy must create space for all citizens, including those with opposing opinions.

“He believes that democracy is only real when it makes room even for those who disagree,” Nana Oye noted.

The Deputy Chief of Staff said the honour bestowed on President Mahama during the occasion was not only personal, but symbolic of the values of peace and unity embraced by many Ghanaians.

She also thanked Otumfuo for 27 years of leadership, saying his reign has strengthened Ghana’s peace and pride.

The event formed part of activities marking nearly three decades of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s leadership since his enstoolment in April 1999.

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