Gov’t honours Eurobond obligations with US$700m payment – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the government has honoured its international debt obligations by paying US$700 million towards Eurobond debt service and interest payments.

Speaking during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payment forms part of the government’s broader commitment to restoring confidence in Ghana’s economy and maintaining credibility with external creditors.

He said government remains focused on meeting its financial obligations while pursuing measures to protect the country’s fiscal stability.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, allow me to lay before this House a clear account of some of the expenditure we have made so far in support of Government programmes and sectors approved in the 2026 Budget,” he said.

Dr Forson said the payments demonstrate government’s commitment to responsible financial management and ensuring that the country continues to meet its obligations despite economic challenges.

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