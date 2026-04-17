IOM Intensifies awareness campaign on sports trafficking ahead of World Cup

IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ramping up public education on the dangers of trafficking through sports as preparations build toward the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As part of this, a national forum was held in Accra, at the University of Ghana ISSER Conference hall under the theme, Play It Safe: Choose the Right Path in Sports.

National Project Officer of IOM Eric Kwame Akomanyi, noted that many young athletes are falling victim due to lack of information and proper guidance.

“A lot of young people do not have the right information, and that is where traffickers take advantage,” he said.

“They are promised opportunities that are simply not real.”

He stressed that awareness is key to preventing exploitation, especially as interest in travelling abroad increases ahead of the World Cup.

“If people are well informed, they are less likely to fall victim,” he noted.

“Verification is very important before any travel decision is made.”

The International Organization for Migration says it is working with government, the media and other stakeholders to educate the public on safe migration pathways and the risks associated with unverified sports opportunities.

“We want people to choose the right path and avoid irregular routes that could put their lives at risk.”

The campaign forms part of efforts to reduce cases of trafficking and ensure that both athletes and fans are protected as the global tournament approaches.

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