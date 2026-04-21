Hudson-Odoi ruled out for rest of season after injury

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Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a right quadriceps injury during their Europa League quarter-final clash against FC Porto last Thursday.
Hudson-Odoi’s absence will be a significant blow for Forest as they continue their European campaign, with the winger having established himself as an important attacking option this season
The 25-year-old, who remains eligible to play for Ghana, had been mentioned in discussions as a possible inclusion for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, the injury now casts doubt over any immediate international involvement as he focuses on recovery.
In an official statement on social media, the club said: “Following further specialist consultation, the winger has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.”
“Callum is expected to return to full training during the pre-season period and everyone at the Club wishes him a speedy recovery.”
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