Police begin manhunt for killers of Berekum Chelsea player after highway attack

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The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt after a Berekum Chelsea player was shot dead during a highway robbery on the Ahyiresu–KDS road.
The team was returning from a Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex when the incident occurred.
According to reports, the bus was ambushed by armed robbers on the Bibiani–Goaso road.
The attackers reportedly blocked the route, forcing players and officials to abandon the vehicle and flee into nearby bushes.
During the chaos, several players sustained injuries, while Frimpong was shot in the head.
In a statement dated April 13, 2026, police said the team bus was ambushed by six armed men.
“Police patrol teams responded to distress calls and proceeded to the scene,” the statement said, adding that the bus “skidded into a bush while attempting to escape.”
“Dominic Frimpong sustained gunshot wounds … unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment,” police confirmed.
They added that “two spent BB cartridges were retrieved from the scene to assist investigations,” and assured that “the perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time.”
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