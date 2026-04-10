Ghana U-15 girls clinch back-to-back CAF Schools titles

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana U-15 girls team, the Black Damsels, have successfully defended their title at the CAF African Schools Football Championship, edging Burkina Faso 10-9 on penalties after a tense and goalless final.
Both sides failed to break the deadlock in regulation time in what was a closely fought contest.
The game was eventually decided in a dramatic penalty shootout, where the young Ghanaians showed great composure to emerge victorious.
The triumph marks a second consecutive title for the Black Damsels, highlighting their growing dominance at the continental schools level.
Forward, Christiana Ashiaku was also named Player of the Tournament following an impressive campaign, scoring twice in five matches and delivering crucial performances when it mattered most.
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