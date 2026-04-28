Carlos Queiroz full contract has not been signed yet- Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Sports and Recreation has revealed that the full contract details of newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, are yet to be finalized despite his unveiling and start of work.
The Portuguese tactician was unveiled on Thursday, April 23, 2026, by the Minister and has been tasked with leading the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the departure of Otto Addo.
Meanwhile, the 73-year-old has already begun work and is currently on a European tour, where he is set to meet some senior members of the team, including Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.
However, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosisen, the sector minister, while debunking reports that the coach will earn about one hundred thousand dollars, also revealed that the full contract with the coach is yet to be formalized.
“I will check the figures [of his salary] because we have not finalised and signed the full contract and everything, so I cannot give the exact figure, but it’s not up $100,000,” he said.
“The condition we agreed was that we were going for a short-term contract, maximum four months, for the period of the World Cup, but the performance would determine any further agreement."
Queiroz is expected to unveil his squad for the World Cup in the coming weeks, with friendly games against Mexico and Wales scheduled before the tournament.
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