University of Ghana Co-operative Credit Union holds AGM

The Co-operative Credit Union of the University of Ghana, on has organised its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Addressing members, Prof. William Coffie who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the Board, said major macro-economic indicators such as inflation and policy rates reduced significantly compared to the previous year in the government’s response to rising economic hardships.

Other economic indicators such as the exchange rates, monetary policy rates and treasury bill rates, were fairly stable after their sharp decline in their second quarter.

The treasury bill rate saw a remarkable decrease from 30 per cent to 11 per cent.

He added that the University of Ghana Credit Union provided a unique window for strategic growth.

“The Union has not only maintained its liquidity ratios but has strengthened its position as a safe haven for member savings, successfully outperforming market volatility to deliver consistent value”.

Prof Coffie said the Total assets increased from GHS 320.93 million in 2024 to GHS 404.77 million in 2025.

The Member deposit increased from GHS 204.6 million in 2024 to GHS 241.79 million in 2025.

Member sMemberalso increased by 41.13% over the previous yesr reaching GHS.73 million .

He added that Total loans rose to GHS188.90 million in 2025 compared to GHS 167.42 million in 2024.

The Surplus growth increased by 22.05% over the previous year amounting to GHS24.71 million .

Prof Coffie intimated that should the general assembly adopt their resolution to distribute GHS.36 million of Surplus, every member will be entitled to a dividend of GHS.14 for every Cedi held in Shares.

The University of Ghana Co-operative Credit Union grew by 1,073, bringing the total to 11,429 and continued to expand as they extend their common bond to more Institutions and individuals.

Prof Coffie told the gathering that the Board will seek to further extend their footprint beyond the University Community through s new membership drive and rollout of the informal sector business products.

He added that the Union will continue to leverage robust technology to improve internal processes and service delivery.

This he added the digital transformation, coupled with their ongoing commitment to staff capacity building will ensure that the University of Ghana Credit Union will provide world class service that added tangible value their cherished members.

The Registrar for Co-operatives, Mr. William Darle in his speech commended the Management Board for its Corporate Social respondibility and the Union to continue to assist its community in which they live.

Madam Millicent Adgyei Okuampa, on behalf of the CEO of CUA said the 2025 Financial Statement was impressive and was happy also with the donation of fifty beds at the University of Ghana Hospital Legon.

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