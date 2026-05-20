Kristo Asafo founder Apostle Kwadwo Safo to be buried on July 30

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Kwadwo Safo, will be laid to rest on Thursday, 30 July 2026, as Ghana prepares for a three-day funeral programme in his honour.
According to arrangements released by the Head of the Kantanka Family, Sarah Adwoa Safo, together with the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Funeral Planning Committee, the burial service will take place at Gomoa Mpota.
A national farewell ceremony will follow at Independence Square on Friday, 31 July 2026, bringing together dignitaries, traditional leaders, church members, industrialists, and admirers from across Ghana and beyond.
The final rites will conclude with a thanksgiving service on Saturday, 1 August 2026, at Jackson Park in celebration of his life and legacy.
Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as “Kantanka”, was widely regarded as a pioneering African inventor and spiritual leader who championed indigenous innovation and self-reliance.
He founded the Kristo Asafo Mission in 1971 and later established the Kantanka Group, which became a symbol of local industrialisation through automobile manufacturing, engineering, and technology development.
Through Kantanka Automobile, he gained recognition for producing locally manufactured vehicles designed for African conditions, alongside innovations in agriculture, electronics, and machinery showcased during his annual exhibitions.
Beyond his technological achievements, he was also noted for his philanthropic work through the church and the Kantanka Group, supporting education, healthcare, employment creation, and skills development for thousands of Ghanaians.
Tributes continue to pour in, with many describing him as a symbol of African ingenuity and resilience as preparations intensify for his final farewell.
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