GCB Bank PLC to acquire Liberia’s third-largest bank

Joshua Alabi

GCB Bank PLC has revealed plans to expand beyond Ghana’s borders, with a strategic move to acquire one of Liberia’s top financial institutions already in progress.

The Board Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi, disclosed at the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting that the bank is currently in advanced discussions to acquire the third-largest bank in Liberia, marking a significant step in its regional growth ambitions.

According to him, the move forms part of a broader strategy to position GCB Bank as a competitive player on the international stage, rather than remaining a dominant force only within Ghana.

“We are also thinking the same to go to other countries. Somewhere last year, I led the team to Liberia and it is our intention to buy the third largest bank in Liberia, knowing very well that we are performing and we can afford,” he said.

He explained that the bank’s leadership, including the managing director and senior team, engaged key stakeholders in Liberia to advance the process.

“I was in Liberia with the MD and the team. We met with the Governor of their Central Bank and met with the President of the country to show an interest in moving into the Liberia market and the possibility of acquiring the third largest bank in Liberia,” he added.

Professor Alabi noted that negotiations are currently ongoing, expressing optimism about a successful outcome.

“As we sit today, we are on the negotiation table and I pray that it yields results,” he stated.

Beyond Liberia, GCB Bank PLC is also exploring expansion opportunities in other West African markets, including The Gambia and Burkina Faso.

“And after that, we are thinking of The Gambia, Burkina Faso and other places. So it is on our table because people come to our country to compete with us we also need to go there,” he said.

He stressed that the bank’s vision is to transition from a local champion into a formidable regional and international banking brand.

“We can’t continue to be a local champion, and very soon you will see us on the international stage,” he concluded.

The planned expansion signals GCB Bank’s confidence in its financial strength and operational capacity, as it seeks to leverage opportunities within the West African sub-region

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