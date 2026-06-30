Beyond Motivation: Building your farm based on numbers

Kelvin Essuman Quansah, the writer

The market woman will not ask about your motivation. She will ask about your price. And if your numbers are wrong, no amount of motivation will save your farm.

Every year in Ghana, hundreds of people enter farming inspired by social media success stories, motivational speakers. Most of them are gone before the third cycle. Not because they lacked passion. Because they lacked a plan built on numbers.

The Motivation Trap in Ghana's Agribusiness Sector

There is a powerful but dangerous narrative spreading through Ghana's agribusiness community. It frames farming as a patriotic calling, a noble path to national food security, personal wealth, and rural transformation. Social media amplifies it daily. Videos of lush greenhouse tomatoes, smiling farmers, and revenue figures stripped of context flood timelines and convince thousands that farming is simply a matter of getting started and staying motivated.

Motivation matters. It sustains effort during difficult cycles. It drives early mornings and late evenings. But motivation is not a cost structure. It is not a cash flow plan. It is not a pricing strategy. And the moment a motivated farmer walks into Agbogbloshie market in Accra or Kejetia in Kumasi or Kotokuraba in Cape Coast to sell produce, the market woman does not ask about their passion. She offers a price. And if that price does not cover the cost of production, the farm is losing money regardless of how inspired the farmer feels.

This article makes a straightforward argument: farming in Ghana must be entered as a business decision anchored in financial analysis, not as a lifestyle choice driven by external motivation. The farms that survive, scale, and generate real wealth are built on numbers. The ones that fail are built on enthusiasm.

What the Numbers Actually Look Like

Consider a 340m2 greenhouse operation in Ghana growing tomatoes, one of the most common entry points for new agripreneurs. The basic financial structure per tomato crop cycle looks like this:

Yield: 2,000 kg per cycle

Market price: GH¢ 25.00/kg

Total Revenue: GH¢ 50,000

Against this revenue, the cost structure breaks down as follows

Seeds and nursery: GH¢1,500

Fertilizers and fertigation: GH¢5,800

Pest and disease management: GH¢3,000

Labour across all farm activities: GH¢10,000

Irrigation and utilities: GH¢2,800

Packaging and transport: GH¢1,900

Greenhouse structure loan repayment/depreciation: GH¢6,000

Total Cost of Production: GH¢31,000

Net Profit: GH¢19,000 | Net Margin: 38%

A 38 percent net margin appears strong. But this assumes perfect conditions, stable market prices, full yield delivery, no disease outbreak, and consistent cash flow across cycles. In practice, none of these assumptions are guaranteed. And a motivated farmer who entered without studying these numbers will encounter each variable as a surprise rather than a managed risk.

Now apply a moderate pest infestation that reduces yield by 40 percent, from 2,000kg to 1,200kg. Revenue drops to GH¢30,000. Fixed costs: the greenhouse loan and core labour, etc. remain entirely unchanged at GH¢16,000. Assuming variable costs are reduced by 30%. Net profit collapses to GH¢21,700. A further price drop of GH¢20.00/kg at the wholesale market pushes the farm into a GH¢2,300 net profit. Almost a loss.

The farmer who entered on motivation alone never modelled this scenario. The farmer who entered on numbers had a contingency plan before the first seedling was transplanted.

The Market Woman and the Pricing Reality

The market woman knows supply and demand with a precision that no university training can replicate. She knows when the tomato trucks from Burkina Faso have arrived. She knows when the local harvest is heavy. She knows exactly how much she can offer and still make her own margin.

She does not know and does not need to know that you took out a GH¢200,000 loan to build your greenhouse. She does not know the cost of production. She knows the price. And she will offer you what the market supports on that day.

If your cost of production is GH¢20/kg and she offers GH¢15/kg, which happens regularly during peak supply periods, you have three options. Accept the loss. Hold your produce and risk further post-harvest deterioration. Or find an alternative buyer you should have already secured before harvest. Motivation does not generate that alternative buyer. A pre-established commercial relationship and a diversified market channel strategy do.

The market woman is not your enemy. She is simply the clearest signal that farming is a business and businesses survive on margins, not on motivation.

What Entering on Numbers Looks Like in Practice

Entering farming on the basis of numbers does not mean eliminating passion or purpose. It means ensuring that the financial foundation of the enterprise is sound before a single seed is purchased. Practically, it requires the following:

Break it into fixed costs: those that do not change regardless of yield and variable operational costs that move with production activity. On a 340m 2 greenhouse, fixed costs of GH¢16,000 mean the farm must produce and sell a minimum of 640kg per cycle at GH¢25.00/kg just to cover fixed obligations before earning a single pesewa of profit, aside from the cost of sales. Know your total cost of production per cycle before you start.

greenhouse, fixed costs of GH¢16,000 mean the farm must produce and sell a minimum of 640kg per cycle at GH¢25.00/kg just to cover fixed obligations before earning a single pesewa of profit, aside from the cost of sales. Know your total cost of production per cycle before you start. Break-even price & yield: GH¢31,000 ÷ 2,000 kg = GH¢15.50/kg. Break-even yield: GH¢31,000 ÷ GH¢25.00 = 1,240 kg. These two numbers should be memorised before the first irrigation pipe is laid. Calculate your break-even price and break-even yield before planting.

Revenue from cycle one does not arrive until 10 to 14 weeks after input costs for cycle one have been paid. Without a cash flow plan, most farms develop a debt dependency within the first cycle that slowly erodes every subsequent margin. Build a cash flow projection for at least two full cycles.

Relying exclusively on wholesale markets exposes the entire revenue line to price volatility the farmer cannot control. A hotel supply agreement, an institutional contract, or a direct retail relationship provides a price floor that wholesale markets will never guarantee. Secure at least two market channels before harvest.

• A simple income statement comparing budgeted versus actual revenue and costs identifies deteriorating performance before it becomes a crisis. Farms that do not report cannot manage. Farms that cannot manage do not last. Produce a financial report after every cycle.

The Role of External Motivation - and Its Limits

This article does not argue against inspiration. Ghana needs more young people and investors to take agriculture seriously. The sector's potential particularly in controlled- environment production, is genuine and significant. The import substitution opportunity alone, particularly in tomatoes historically sourced from Burkina Faso, represents a multi-billion cedi domestic market waiting to be captured.

But the entry point into that opportunity cannot be a motivational seminar. It cannot be a social media post showing a farmer holding a kilogram of tomatoes in greenhouse backdrop without a single figure about what it cost to produce that kilogram. It cannot be peer pressure from friends who 'made it' in farming without sharing the cycles in which they nearly did not.

The agripreneurs who have built sustainable greenhouse operations in Ghana, those who are still operating after three, five, and ten years share a common characteristic. They entered with a business plan, not a mood. They knew their numbers before they knew their harvest date. And when the market woman offered them a price below their cost of production, they had already made arrangements that meant they did not have to accept it.

Farming is one of the most important businesses in Ghana. Treat it accordingly. Do not enter because someone inspired you. Enter because the numbers make sense and because you have a plan for when they temporarily do not.

A Final Word to Aspiring Farmers, Investors, and Policymakers

To the aspiring farmer: before you plant, calculate. Know your cost of production per kilogram, your break-even price, your fixed cost obligations, and your cash flow gap between planting and revenue. If those numbers make sense under realistic not optimistic market conditions, proceed with confidence. If they do not, restructure the plan until they do.

To the investor: do not evaluate a greenhouse farm opportunity on the basis of projected revenue alone. Ask for the net margin, the cost breakdown, the cash flow plan, and the market channel strategy. A farm that cannot answer these questions is not a business. It is an expensive hobby funded by your capital.

To policymakers and development institutions: the most impactful intervention in Ghana's agricultural sector is not more subsidized inputs or more extension officers. It is financial management literacy delivered at scale to the farmers who are already in the field and the entrepreneurs who are about to enter it. A farmer who understands their numbers can navigate market volatility, manage input cost inflation, and survive a bad cycle. A farmer who does not understand their numbers cannot be saved by motivation, by subsidy, or by prayer.

The market woman will always be there. She will always offer the price the market supports on that day. The only question is whether you entered farming prepared for that reality or whether you entered inspired by someone who told you farming was easy.

It is not easy. But for those who enter with the right numbers, it is absolutely worth it.

By Kelvin Essuman Quansah | Enterprise Development Manager, Agri Impact Limited | June 2026

About the Author

Kelvin Essuman Quansah is Enterprise Development Manager at Agri Impact Limited. He has extensive experience in greenhouse farm management, managerial accounting, strategic planning, and agribusiness development. He has led financial reporting, cost analysis, and performance management across multiple greenhouse facilities growing tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and habanero for wholesale, institutional, and hospitality markets. He also has banking and credit union management experience.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.