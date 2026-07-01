The cost of waiting for the rains

The recent flooding across southern Ghana is yet another reminder that flooding is no longer an occasional disaster but a recurring national challenge. Recent warnings from the meteorological authorities, together with flooding across parts of the Volta Region and other southern regions, reinforce the need for long-term action rather than seasonal emergency responses.

As floodwaters continue to inundate communities across southern Ghana, our thoughts are with every family that has lost a loved one, every trader whose livelihood has been washed away, every farmer watching months of labour disappear, and every child whose education has been interrupted.

The rains will eventually stop. They always do. The more important question is whether we will once again allow ourselves to forget until the next disaster arrives.

For me, there is no better place to begin this conversation than the Keta Constituency.

Keta understands flooding better than most places in Ghana. We have lived with the sea, the lagoon, tidal waves, heavy rains and changing weather patterns for generations. We know what it means to evacuate homes. We know what it means to rebuild lives after floodwaters recede. Yet our experience should not simply make us victims of flooding. It should make us leaders in flood resilience.

Flooding is no longer simply a natural disaster. Increasingly, it has become a governance challenge.

Climate change undoubtedly contributes to more intense rainfall. However, many of the losses we suffer are avoidable. Choked drains, buildings constructed in waterways, poor enforcement of planning laws, weak drainage infrastructure, inadequate maintenance of flood-control systems and poor waste management all combine to transform heavy rainfall into a national tragedy.

The reality is simple: rain does not kill people. Poor planning does.

Our response to flooding cannot continue to begin only after communities are already underwater. Ghana needs a permanent flood resilience strategy built on prevention rather than reaction.

That strategy should begin with drainage infrastructure becoming a national priority. Every Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly should undertake annual desilting of drains before the rainy season begins, not after flooding has already occurred.

We must also enforce our planning laws without fear or favour. Buildings that obstruct waterways or occupy flood plains endanger entire communities. Political considerations cannot continue to override public safety.

Technology now gives us the ability to identify vulnerable communities long before disaster strikes. Flood-risk mapping, supported by satellite imagery, hydrological modelling and geographic information systems, should guide future development planning so that we stop creating tomorrow’s disasters today.

At the same time, our early warning systems must improve dramatically. Communities should receive timely warnings through radio, mobile phones, community information centres and social media whenever severe rainfall or tidal surges are expected. Every Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly should also establish a standing Flood Preparedness Committee that operates throughout the year rather than becoming active only during emergencies.

Keta itself has already demonstrated that major engineering interventions can reduce disaster risk. The sea defence project has protected significant portions of the coastline that were once regularly devastated by tidal waves. It is a reminder that when government commits to long-term infrastructure backed by sound engineering, lives and communities can be protected.

The same thinking must now extend beyond coastal protection to stormwater drainage, flood retention systems, wetlands restoration and climate-resilient infrastructure across southern Ghana.

Government, however, cannot solve flooding alone.

Residents must stop dumping refuse into drains. Community clean-up exercises should become regular civic duties rather than ceremonial events. Traditional authorities, assembly members, churches, mosques and schools all have important roles to play in educating communities about flood prevention.

Protecting our environment is not simply an environmental responsibility; it is a public safety obligation.

Flood resilience also presents economic opportunities. As major investments are made in drainage systems, sea defences, climate adaptation and resilient infrastructure, Ghana will require engineers, surveyors, environmental scientists, GIS specialists, construction professionals, artisans and disaster management experts.

Our young people should prepare themselves today for these careers. Just as I have consistently encouraged the youth of Keta to prepare for the opportunities that the proposed Keta Port will create, I equally encourage them to prepare for careers that will build safer and more resilient communities across Ghana.

Flooding should never become a normal part of Ghanaian life. Every rainy season should not automatically translate into deaths, displacement and destruction. The cost of prevention is far less than the cost of rebuilding.

The people of Keta know that nature cannot always be controlled. But we also know that good planning, disciplined governance and responsible citizenship can dramatically reduce its impact.

Let us therefore build a Ghana where floods no longer define our headlines every rainy season, but where preparedness, resilience and foresight define our national response.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.