Rains to persist, spread to southwestern Ghana – Meteo Agency warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that rain-bearing clouds currently affecting southeastern parts of the country are expected to persist and spread westward, bringing thunderstorms or rain to southwestern Ghana from this afternoon into the evening .
In an afternoon forecast issued on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11:00 UTC, the Agency said the clouds would produce rain with occasional thunder of varying intensities across the affected areas.
"As the day progresses, these clouds are also expected to spread westward, bringing thunderstorms or rain to the southwestern parts of the country from this afternoon into the evening," the forecast stated.
Northern Ghana outlook
The Agency said Northern Ghana will experience intervals of sunshine, but thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the northern sector from late afternoon into the evening.
The forecast comes as heavy rains on Monday morning caused severe flooding in several parts of Accra and surrounding areas, disrupting transportation and commercial activities. The flooding has forced the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations as a precautionary measure .
The Ghana School of Law has also rescheduled examinations scheduled for Monday to Tuesday.
The Ministry of the Interior has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain where they are and avoid unnecessary movement, while the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has activated emergency response teams across affected areas .
GMet's forecast advises the public to remain cautious as rain-bearing clouds persist, with the possibility of further flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The Agency continues to monitor the situation and provide updates.
Members of the public in need of emergency assistance can contact the Ghana Police Service (18555 or 112), Ghana National Fire Service (192), or NADMO (112) .
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