Knights and Ladies of Marshall refurbish washroom facility at St Augustine Catholic Church in Ashaiman

Audio By Carbonatix
The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, Council 125 and Court 120 of the Tema Region, have refurbished a two-unit washroom facility at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashaiman as part of activities marking their 10th anniversary.
The project forms part of the Order's commitment to community service and support for the Catholic Church, with the aim of improving sanitation and providing a cleaner, more convenient facility for parishioners and visitors.
Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Grand Knight, Bro. Israel Osman Abafum, said the refurbishment reflects the Knights and Ladies of Marshall's commitment to promoting human dignity through charitable works and supporting the development of Catholic institutions and their communities.
He noted that the initiative aligns with the Order's mission of serving society through practical interventions that improve the welfare of communities.
Receiving the keys to the refurbished facility, the Parish Priest of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Peter Kabutey, expressed appreciation to the Order for the gesture.
He described the project as a timely intervention that would significantly improve sanitation and convenience for parishioners and other visitors to the church.
The handing-over ceremony was preceded by a Holy Mass attended by members of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, parishioners and invited guests.
The President of the International Alliance of Catholic Knights, Bro. Charles L. L. Cobb, officially commissioned the refurbished facility before formally handing it over to the church for use.
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