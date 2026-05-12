Court rejects Adu-Boahene’s bid to tender emails and pension receipts in NSB trial

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB)

The High Court’s Specialised Division has rejected attempts by lawyers for Kwabena Adu-Boahene and the other accused persons to tender email communications and pension payment receipts as evidence in the ongoing National Signals Bureau (NSB) trial.

The ruling was delivered during the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Lawyers for the accused first sought to tender email correspondence between the witness and third-party pension managers linked to the third accused company, Advantage Solutions Limited.

The move was, however, opposed by Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai, who argued that the documents were irrelevant to the issues before the court.

According to the prosecution, the email exchanges took place in August 2024, four years after the transactions at the centre of the criminal trial.

The Deputy Attorney-General argued that there was no obvious connection between the emails and the charges before the court.

In response, defence counsel Samuel Atta Akyea argued that the prosecution’s summary of facts sought to portray the first and second accused as operators of a criminal enterprise through Advantage Solutions Limited.

He said the emails were intended to demonstrate that the company was a legitimate and ongoing business entity.

On a point of law, the prosecution further argued that Section 52 of the Evidence Act permits the court to reject evidence where its probative value is outweighed by other legal considerations.

The court subsequently ruled against the admission of the documents, holding that the proposed evidence was not relevant to determining the charges before it.

A second attempt by the defence to tender receipts of pension contributions paid to pension managers also failed after the Deputy Attorney-General raised similar objections over relevance.

Following the rulings, defence lawyers proceeded with other lines of questioning during the cross-examination.

Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Boateng and Advantage Solutions Limited are standing trial over allegations that GH¢49 million meant for the purchase of government cybersecurity software was misappropriated.

The prosecution alleges the funds were moved through a network of companies before ending up at Advantage Solutions Limited, which used them to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi and London.

The court adjourned the case to Wednesday, May 13, 2026, for the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness to continue.

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