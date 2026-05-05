National Signals Bureau trial: Court told Adu-Boahene, wife signed cheques long before withdrawals

The third prosecution witness in the GH¢49 million National Signals Bureau (NSB) trial has told an Accra High Court that former Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife signed cheque books in advance, which were later used to withdraw funds from accounts linked to the accused persons.

Mildred Donkor, a former director of Advantage Solutions Limited, made the disclosure during her examination-in-chief before Justice Francis Achibonga at Criminal Court 3, with the Deputy Attorney-General leading her evidence. Twelve cheque books were presented to her in court for identification.

Donkor identified the accounts as belonging to Advantage Solutions and other associated companies, all held with Universal Merchant Bank (UMB). She confirmed details of the account numbers and pointed to additional cheque books linked to entities, including BNC Communications Bureau Ltd and Vertex Solutions Ltd.

When asked whether the cheque books formed part of the pre-signed instruments she had earlier referenced, Donkor consistently responded, “Yes, my lord,” and named Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, as the signatories.

Witness details role in cash withdrawals

The witness told the court that her involvement began after the cheques had already been signed. Acting on verbal instructions from Adu-Boahene and, at times, his wife, she said she filled in the cheque leaflets with the required amounts before carrying out withdrawals.

According to her testimony, the withdrawals were executed either personally or through associates acting on her instructions.

She further stated that the withdrawn funds were distributed in multiple ways. Some were handed directly to the accused persons, while others passed through her before being delivered. She also indicated that portions of the funds were paid to third parties.

Among those mentioned was Margaret Aba Donkor, identified as the mother of Adu-Boahene, who allegedly received funds for the purchase of building materials for a construction project at Asokore in Kumasi. Additional payments, she said, were made to suppliers of construction materials, including iron rods and cement.

Records and defence objection

To track the transactions, Donkor said she kept personal records in a notebook and an Excel spreadsheet, which she created independently for reconciliation purposes. She told the court she intended to tender the documents as evidence.

However, the defence team, led by Samuel Atta Akyea, objected to their immediate admission, arguing that the materials — including a pen drive — had only just been served on them and required time for proper review.

The prosecution agreed to defer that aspect of the proceedings to ensure a fair hearing.

Charges against accused persons

Adu-Boahene has pleaded not guilty to charges including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for personal gain, and obtaining public property by false pretences.

His wife is facing charges of conspiracy to use public office for personal gain, conspiracy to launder money, and money laundering.

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