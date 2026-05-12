50 officers graduate as first batch of retrained Fire Police officers

A new phase in the operations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun following the passing out of 50 officers as the first batch of retrained Fire Police Officers under the Service’s Basic Fire Police Course 1-2026.

The officers graduated at a ceremony held at the Fire Academy and Training School in Accra after undergoing a three-week intensive training programme conducted to the standards of the Ghana Armed Forces Military Police.

Addressing the graduates, the Deputy Interior Minister, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, described the event as a defining moment in efforts to strengthen operational discipline and emergency response within the Fire Service.

“Fifty officers, carefully selected from the Service across the country, have come together and emerged as the first batch of retrained Fire Police Officers. Fifty officers. One nation. One standard,” he said.

The Fire Police Unit, established in 1992 under the late Chief Fire Officer Samuel Valis Akyianu, is responsible for maintaining discipline within the Service, enforcing internal regulations, investigating complaints, securing fire service installations, and managing traffic and crowds at emergency scenes.

According to the Deputy Minister, the role of the unit has become increasingly critical in modern firefighting operations where emergency scenes are often chaotic and unpredictable.

“When a fire engine arrives at an emergency scene, it does not arrive in a calm and orderly space. It arrives into chaos.

"Our firefighters deserve the assurance that someone is watching their backs. That assurance to those graduating today is your mandate,” he stated.

Mr Terlabi commended the Ghana Military Police instructors for their contribution to the training and praised the collaboration between the security agencies, describing it as an important step towards strengthening Ghana’s national security architecture.

He explained that the retraining initiative forms part of broader government efforts to improve operational readiness, discipline, and public safety across agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The Deputy Minister further urged the newly trained officers to uphold the Fire Police Code of Ethics by demonstrating professionalism, alertness, integrity, impartiality, and courtesy in the discharge of their duties.

“You carry with you today not only a certificate of completion. You carry a covenant with the Ghana National Fire Service, with your fellow officers, and with the people of this nation. Honour that covenant, serve with integrity and lead with discipline,” he told the graduates.

He also assured that the Ministry of the Interior remains committed to supporting the Fire Police Unit through continued investment in training, logistics, and personnel development.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Fire Officer, directors of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Commandant of the Fire Academy and Training School, and the Provost Marshal and Commander of the Ghana Military Police.

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