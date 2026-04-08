GNFS retrieves body of unidentified man from Asylum Down drain

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has retrieved the lifeless body of an unidentified man from a drainage channel at Asylum Down in Accra.
A distress call was received at the Fire Master Control on Wednesday, April 8, the Service said.
A rescue team from the Circle Fire Station was dispatched to the scene a minute later, located along a drainage channel feeding the Odaw River, opposite Iran Clinic.
The team, led by ADO I Richard Helegbe, arrived and retrieved the body from the drain.
The deceased, believed to be in his late 20s, is yet to be identified.
The body has been handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation.
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