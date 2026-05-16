GNFS fully contains Suame Magazine fire, one woman dead, several properties destroyed

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ashanti Regional Command, has brought under control a major commercial fire that swept through parts of Suame Magazine Zone 18 in Kumasi in the early hours of Saturday, May 16, 2026, claiming one life and destroying multiple properties.

The fire, which occurred near the garage area, was reported to the Breman Fire Station at about 3:22 a.m., with emergency crews immediately dispatched to the scene.

A combined team from the Breman and Komfo Anokye Fire Stations, led by Station Officer I Ampaabeng, arrived at 3:34 a.m. and found the fire already well-developed, engulfing structures, vehicles, and spare parts.

According to the GNFS, the blaze affected three wooden structures, three metal containers, four vehicles, and nine DAF vehicle engines.

Firefighters adopted both offensive and defensive strategies to contain the situation, bringing the fire under control at 3:59 a.m. and fully extinguishing it by 4:51 a.m. using water and foam.

Tragically, a 70-year-old woman, identified as Madam Bawama Naya, lost her life after being trapped in the inferno.

Her body was later handed over to the Suame District Police Command for preservation and investigation.

Despite the extensive damage, firefighters were able to salvage several vehicles from the blaze, including three Sprinter buses, one Smiling Benz bus, and one Opanka bus.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations currently underway.

The GNFS has meanwhile urged operators within industrial and commercial enclaves to strictly observe fire safety protocols to prevent similar incidents and avoid further loss of lives and property.

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