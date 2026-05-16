Regional

GNFS fully contains Suame Magazine fire, one woman dead, several properties destroyed

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  16 May 2026 4:53pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ashanti Regional Command, has brought under control a major commercial fire that swept through parts of Suame Magazine Zone 18 in Kumasi in the early hours of Saturday, May 16, 2026, claiming one life and destroying multiple properties.

The fire, which occurred near the garage area, was reported to the Breman Fire Station at about 3:22 a.m., with emergency crews immediately dispatched to the scene.

A combined team from the Breman and Komfo Anokye Fire Stations, led by Station Officer I Ampaabeng, arrived at 3:34 a.m. and found the fire already well-developed, engulfing structures, vehicles, and spare parts.

According to the GNFS, the blaze affected three wooden structures, three metal containers, four vehicles, and nine DAF vehicle engines.

Firefighters adopted both offensive and defensive strategies to contain the situation, bringing the fire under control at 3:59 a.m. and fully extinguishing it by 4:51 a.m. using water and foam.

Tragically, a 70-year-old woman, identified as Madam Bawama Naya, lost her life after being trapped in the inferno.

Her body was later handed over to the Suame District Police Command for preservation and investigation.

Despite the extensive damage, firefighters were able to salvage several vehicles from the blaze, including three Sprinter buses, one Smiling Benz bus, and one Opanka bus.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations currently underway.

The GNFS has meanwhile urged operators within industrial and commercial enclaves to strictly observe fire safety protocols to prevent similar incidents and avoid further loss of lives and property.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group