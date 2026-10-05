Today’s front pages: Monday, October 5, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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NDC has built strong structures to face any electoral challenge – Mustapha Gbande
4 minutes
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John Boadu can appeal across Ghana’s social groups – Prof Mike Oquaye
12 minutes
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‘Electing Kojo Bamba is backward politics’ – Mustapha Gbande
26 minutes
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Government must order payment of promoted teachers’ salaries – GNAT
36 minutes
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Meet Sethina Edem Sunu, the healthcare professional eyeing the NDC UK & Ireland deputy organiser role
40 minutes
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The myth of ‘sophisticated customer experience’ in the digital age
44 minutes
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What happened to lands reserved for sanitary sites? -WasteCare CEO calls for audit
44 minutes
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Manasseh Writes: The shift in the NPP
1 hour
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The price of a seat: Financial barriers and the structural quality of Ghana’s Parliament
1 hour
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Government targets October 16 for first tranche of teacher arrears – Haruna Iddrisu
1 hour
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Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s role in driving innovation
1 hour
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Audit existing sanitary sites to address waste management land shortages – WasteCare CEO urges assemblies
1 hour
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Two-bin household waste system could support waste-to-energy in Ghana – Waste Care Associates CEO
1 hour
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Dealing with political and social media insults
1 hour
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Essi Donkor urges stronger support for girls’ education, announces GH¢2,000 BECE reward
1 hour