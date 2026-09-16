The Merqury Quaye Effect: How one man put DJs on Africa’s entertainment map

Before the trophy is handed out, before the first beat emanates through the loudspeakers and before the cameras turn to the continent’s biggest stars, there is a question at the heart of the Ghana DJ Awards: how do you make the DJ impossible to ignore?

For Merqury Quaye, the answer has been to do far more than create an awards ceremony. He has spent more than a decade building a platform, a culture and an entertainment property around the people behind the decks—then using Ghana’s biggest stars, emerging talents and the spectacle of live entertainment to push that culture into the mainstream.

What began as an effort to give Ghanaian DJs the recognition they deserved has evolved into a year-round celebration of the profession and an increasingly established fixture on Africa’s entertainment calendar.

Quaye, the founder and producer of the Ghana DJ Awards, understood a fundamental truth early: if DJs were going to command the respect and visibility their influence warranted, they could not remain supporting characters in the music industry. They had to become the show.

And so, the Ghana DJ Awards became more than a night for announcing winners. It became a stage for experimentation, discovery and cultural advocacy; one where established musicians could become DJs, young talents could find an audience, and the craft itself could take centre stage.

That strategy has helped turn the awards into a property that now stretches beyond the main ceremony, incorporating regional activations, Pub Fest, the Ghana DJ Clinic, industry engagements and fan experiences.

Quaye did not simply build an awards night. He built a reason for Africa to pay attention to Ghana’s DJs.

He Built a Culture, Not Just an Awards Show

One of Quaye’s biggest contributions has been making the DJ the central character.

The Ghana DJ Awards does more than hand out trophies. Its categories recognise DJs across radio, nightlife, pubs, genres, regions, student communities and international markets. This broad approach has created a pathway for DJs at different stages of their careers to gain visibility and recognition.

For Quaye, recognition is only one part of the equation. The bigger objective has been to create an ecosystem around the profession—one that gives DJs credibility, visibility and a stronger voice within Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Over time, that philosophy has helped change the conversation around what a DJ represents.

The DJ is no longer simply the person responsible for playing records between performances. The DJ is a tastemaker, curator, performer, entertainer and, increasingly, a cultural ambassador.

Turning Musicians Into DJs

Perhaps one of Quaye’s most creative strategies has been using the star power of Ghana’s biggest musicians to draw attention to the profession.

As producer of the awards, he has staged top recording artists who were specially trained to perform as DJs for the event.

The concept has featured names such as Kwaw Kese, Kuami Eugene and Obaapa Christy, who stepped away from their familiar roles as recording artists and took their positions behind the decks.

It was more than a novelty.

By placing household-name musicians in the DJ booth, Quaye demonstrated to mainstream audiences that DJing itself requires skill, preparation, timing, creativity and stagecraft.

The concept effectively borrowed the popularity of established musicians to shine an even brighter spotlight on DJs.

It also sent a powerful message: The DJ is an artist in their own right.

Putting DJ Switch on a Bigger Stage

Quaye’s impact has not been limited to established names. He also played a significant role in putting the global spotlight on DJ Switch Ghana, helping create a platform for the young talent at a critical stage in her development.

DJ Switch’s rise became one of the most compelling stories in Ghana’s DJ scene, and her association with the Ghana DJ Awards helped expose her talent to audiences far beyond the traditional DJ community.

For Quaye, this is part of the bigger mission; using the platform not only to celebrate established DJs but also to identify, develop and amplify the next generation.

That commitment to emerging talent is important because the longevity of any creative industry depends on what happens after its established stars have had their moment.

Quaye has sought to ensure that the DJ booth remains open to the next generation.

He Understood the Power of Experience

Quaye also recognised early that an awards ceremony cannot survive on trophies alone. It has to become an experience.

Over the years, the Ghana DJ Awards has incorporated major performances, unconventional collaborations and production concepts designed to keep audiences engaged.

One of the most memorable examples came during the awards’ 10th anniversary celebrations, when the organisers introduced Ghana’s entertainment-industry Black Carpet—an unconventional alternative to the traditional red carpet that reflected the event’s willingness to challenge convention.

These moments have helped transform the Ghana DJ Awards from an industry ceremony into a major entertainment spectacle.

For an audience accustomed to seeing DJs behind the scenes, Quaye has repeatedly found ways to bring them to the front of the stage.

From One Night to an Entire Season

Perhaps the biggest evolution has been taking the awards beyond the main ceremony.

Through initiatives such as Pub Fest, the Ghana DJ Clinic and other regional activations, the Ghana DJ Awards now engages audiences and DJs across different communities before the main event.

Pub Fest, in particular, brings the celebration directly into nightlife spaces, allowing local DJs and audiences to become part of the larger awards journey.

The Ghana DJ Clinic adds another dimension, focusing on education, mentorship and professional development.

This year-round approach has changed the nature of the property. It is no longer simply about asking, “Who won?”

It is about creating a sustained conversation around DJs, their craft and their contribution to the music industry. In entertainment, that distinction matters. Awards create moments. Movements create longevity.

Making Ghana a Meeting Point for DJ Culture

The ambition has also extended beyond Ghana.

Over the years, the Ghana DJ Awards has provided a platform for international DJs and talent while creating opportunities for Ghanaian DJs to connect with a wider global audience.

That international outlook has helped position the awards as more than a local industry ceremony. It has given Accra a recurring role as a meeting point for DJ culture, African music and entertainment.

The significance is particularly important in an industry where DJs increasingly operate across borders, connecting Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, dancehall, electronic music and other sounds to audiences around the world.

In that sense, the awards have become part of a larger African cultural exchange—one where music travels first through the hands and ears of DJs before it reaches millions of listeners.

The 'All Out' Era

The 2026 edition represents another chapter in that journey.

Under the theme 'All Out', the organisers are taking the ambition of the awards even further, building towards the December 4 ceremony through a series of activations and engagements across Ghana.

The message is consistent with Quaye’s approach over the years:

Don’t simply stage an awards night. Build anticipation. Create experiences. Involve communities. Give emerging talent a platform. Ultimately, make the DJ impossible to ignore.

That philosophy has been central to the longevity of the Ghana DJ Awards.

More Than Trophies

Ultimately, Merqury Quaye’s contribution to Ghana’s DJ culture cannot be measured only by the number of editions staged or trophies presented.

His more lasting achievement may be the cultural shift he has helped create.

Merqury has creatively used major musicians to draw attention to DJs. He has provided emerging talents with platforms. He has taken the awards into communities. He has created opportunities for international engagement. And he has consistently challenged the industry to see the DJ as more than the person behind the music.

He has helped turn the DJ from a supporting character into one of the main protagonists of Ghanaian entertainment. And perhaps that is the real Merqury Quaye Effect.

He understood that to elevate a profession, you first have to make people see it differently. So he gave the DJ a stage. Then he gave the stage a spectacle. Then he turned the spectacle into a movement.

And today, what began as a Ghanaian celebration of DJs has grown into a platform with ambitions that reach far beyond Ghana. Quaye did not simply build an awards night. He built a reason for Africa to pay attention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.