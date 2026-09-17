Joyce Bawah Mogtari highlights women’s role in public sector financial governance

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has highlighted the growing role of women in promoting fiscal responsibility, transparency and sound governance across Africa’s public sector.
Ms Bawah Mogtari made the remarks in a Facebook post today after participating in a programme organised by the Association of Women Accountants Ghana during the third-quarter meeting of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) in Accra.
She said the gathering, which brought together women leaders, accountants, auditors, policymakers and public accounting standard setters, demonstrated the important contribution women continue to make to public financial management and governance.
“Sharing a platform with such distinguished women leaders, public accounting standard setters, directors, accountants, auditors, and policymakers from across the continent and beyond was a powerful reminder of the role women play in driving fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sound governance in the public sector,” she said.
Ms Bawah Mogtari said the engagement also provided an opportunity for her to reflect on her own leadership journey and emphasised the importance of ensuring that Africa has a strong voice in international standard-setting discussions.
She expressed appreciation to the African Union Commission, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and IPSASB for supporting the gathering, describing it as an important platform for advancing conversations on public sector accounting and governance.
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