More women attempt suicide, but men die by suicide more often – National Suicide Analysis Report

More women attempt suicide than men, but males are more likely to die by suicide, psychiatrist Dr Kwadwo Marfo Obeng has said.

He attributed the disparity partly to the methods used in suicide attempts, saying men tend to use more lethal means while women are more likely to use methods with lower fatality rates.

“Men tend to use more lethal means like guns and alcohol in attempting to end their lives. Women tend to use less lethal means like poisoning,” he said.

Dr Marfo Obeng was speaking in Accra at the launch of the National Suicide Analysis Report by the Ministry of Health and the Mental Health Authority.

The launch formed part of activities marking World Suicide Prevention Month, being observed under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 720,000 people die from suicide globally every year.

Dr Marfo Obeng said the figures highlight the need for targeted interventions and greater public awareness, particularly to encourage people experiencing emotional distress to seek professional help.

Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Kobla Dordoye, called for greater compassion and support for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress.

He said the government had taken steps to improve access to mental health support, including the establishment of a helpline for people experiencing emotional distress.

“0800 678 678. Helpline. If you feel life is not worth living, call for help,” he said.

Dr Dordoye also said the repeal of the law criminalising attempted suicide had created an opportunity for people to speak more openly about their experiences and seek professional support.

The World Health Organization Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, also called for collective action to strengthen suicide prevention efforts.

She cited findings from the 2023 Ghana STEPS Survey, which indicated that 3.8% of adults had considered suicide, while 2.3% had attempted suicide.

Dr Braka said the figures demonstrated the need for stronger suicide prevention measures and greater public awareness.

Stakeholders at the launch stressed that changing the narrative around suicide would require reducing stigma, encouraging open conversations about mental health and ensuring that people at risk can access timely support.

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