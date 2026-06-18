Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Korle Bu review pilot support programme for critical patients

Officials of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund have paid a courtesy call on the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to assess progress on a pilot intervention designed to support financially constrained patients requiring specialised and often costly medical procedures.

The meeting provided a platform for both institutions to review the impact of the programme since its introduction, with indications that several patients have benefited from financial support that enabled them to access life-saving treatments they otherwise could not afford.

Discussions also focused on challenges encountered during the pilot phase, including operational bottlenecks, eligibility verification processes, communication gaps, and the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund team, led by its Administrator, Mrs. Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, engaged KBTH management, led by Chief Executive Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam, to explore practical solutions aimed at strengthening implementation and improving efficiency.

Both sides agreed on the need to streamline processes and enhance coordination to ensure smoother delivery of support to patients in need.

The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of the two institutions to reducing financial barriers to healthcare access.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that lessons from the pilot phase will inform a full-scale rollout of the programme later in the year, with the potential to expand access to critical medical care for more patients nationwide.

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