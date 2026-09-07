My journey from running mate to former Vice President is by God’s divine will – Bawumia

Former Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to remain tolerant and submissive to the will of Allah, citing the changing nature of power and life.

Delivering a speech at the 2026 National Maulid hosted by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Fadama, Dr Bawumia reflected on how both he and President John Dramani Mahama have attended the same Maulid in different capacities over the years.

"This gathering itself is a perfect example of the changing nature of life and the absolute power of Allah. I recall that I have attended this same National Maulid in different capacities - I attended as a Running Mate, then I had the honour of attending as Vice President of the Republic, and today, I am here as a Former Vice President," he told the gathering.

"In the same vein, my senior brother, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, who is represented here tonight, has also attended this Maulid as Vice President, then as President, then as Former President, and today, by the grace of Allah, he is back as President."

Dr Bawumia said these trajectories are a clear demonstration of Allah's sovereignty, quoting Quran 3:26: "Say, O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. In Your hand is all good. Indeed, You are over all things competent."

He urged Ghanaians to accept that "Today you may be up, tomorrow you may be down. Today you may have, tomorrow you may not," and therefore be patient.

The Maulid, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was attended by Ulama, Imams, Chiefs, delegations from neighbouring West African countries, and the representative of President Mahama.

The NPP Flagbearer urged his fellow Muslims, especially the youth, to emulate Prophet Muhammad's virtues of peace, unity, humility, and discipline in their everyday life, as well as strengthen diversity by continuing good relations with members of other faiths.

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