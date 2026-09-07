My journey from running mate to former Vice President is by God’s divine will – Bawumia

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to remain tolerant and submissive to the will of Allah, citing the changing nature of power and life.
Delivering a speech at the 2026 National Maulid hosted by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Fadama, Dr Bawumia reflected on how both he and President John Dramani Mahama have attended the same Maulid in different capacities over the years.
"This gathering itself is a perfect example of the changing nature of life and the absolute power of Allah. I recall that I have attended this same National Maulid in different capacities - I attended as a Running Mate, then I had the honour of attending as Vice President of the Republic, and today, I am here as a Former Vice President," he told the gathering.
"In the same vein, my senior brother, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, who is represented here tonight, has also attended this Maulid as Vice President, then as President, then as Former President, and today, by the grace of Allah, he is back as President."
Dr Bawumia said these trajectories are a clear demonstration of Allah's sovereignty, quoting Quran 3:26: "Say, O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. In Your hand is all good. Indeed, You are over all things competent."
He urged Ghanaians to accept that "Today you may be up, tomorrow you may be down. Today you may have, tomorrow you may not," and therefore be patient.
The Maulid, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was attended by Ulama, Imams, Chiefs, delegations from neighbouring West African countries, and the representative of President Mahama.
The NPP Flagbearer urged his fellow Muslims, especially the youth, to emulate Prophet Muhammad's virtues of peace, unity, humility, and discipline in their everyday life, as well as strengthen diversity by continuing good relations with members of other faiths.
Latest Stories
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
2 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
8 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
19 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
23 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
24 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
31 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
32 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
47 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
54 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours