Football

Andre Ayew makes surprise appearance at National Maulid in Accra

Source: JoySports  
  7 September 2026 9:20am
Andre Ayew, Maulid
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Former Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, made a surprise appearance at the 2026 National Maulid in Accra on Saturday, joining thousands of Muslims to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The annual event, hosted by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at Fadama, was attended by dignitaries including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Islamic clerics, and delegations from neighbouring West African countries.

Ayew, who is a devout Muslim, arrived to cheers from the crowd.

His presence was officially acknowledged from the podium, and he received a round of applause as he exchanged pleasantries with dignitaries and interacted with attendees.

Dressed in a jalabiya with a matching hat, the former Black Stars captain sat among the gathering and participated fully in the night-long recitations and prayers in honour of the Prophet.

The National Maulid is organised annually to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad and serves as a platform to remind Muslims to emulate his virtues of peace, unity, humility, patience and discipline.

This year's celebration brought together Muslims from across the country in a night of Quranic recitation, chanting of praises, and prayers for the nation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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